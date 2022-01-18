UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 45.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 60,566 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,412,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 536,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 57,402 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth $57,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Taglich Brothers reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.68. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $76.01.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

