Union Pacific (UNP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect Union Pacific to post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Union Pacific to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE UNP opened at $246.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 82.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 304,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $70,030,000 after acquiring an additional 137,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.83.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

