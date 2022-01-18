United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Decreased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.76.

Shares of UPS opened at $206.54 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.46.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.