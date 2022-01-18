United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.93

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.93 and last traded at $60.47, with a volume of 60454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.97.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USO. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

