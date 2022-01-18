Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the December 15th total of 163,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 501.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHT stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.44. The stock had a trading volume of 36,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,804. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.54 million, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.705 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.95%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

