Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Short Interest Down 27.1% in December

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 896,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

UROY opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. Uranium Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 261.28 and a quick ratio of 162.72. The stock has a market cap of $345.82 million and a P/E ratio of -186.50.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Uranium Royalty will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

UROY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. raised their price target on Uranium Royalty from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 3,458.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 540,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 524,973 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 527.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 38,742 shares in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

