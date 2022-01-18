US Bancorp DE Has $108.98 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $108,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in ServiceNow by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in ServiceNow by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ServiceNow by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,682,000 after buying an additional 288,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $531.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $626.78. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.81.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total transaction of $3,464,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

