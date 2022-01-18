US Bancorp DE Has $67.62 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Linde were worth $67,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2,250.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $328.63 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $168.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.87 and a 200-day moving average of $316.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.