US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $84,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $464,407,000. Altarock Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 171.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,673,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 374,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,180,000 after buying an additional 56,675 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $645.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $517.37 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $622.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $626.97.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $39,305,280. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.68.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

