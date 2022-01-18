US Bancorp DE Sells 10,483 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,483 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $124,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $104.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.20 and its 200 day moving average is $109.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

