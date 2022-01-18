USDX (USDX) Achieves Market Cap of $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One USDX coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00013478 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000746 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000083 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

