VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $50.63

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.63 and last traded at $50.65, with a volume of 7955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.72.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $51.49.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.