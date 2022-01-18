VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $50.63

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2022

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.63 and last traded at $50.65, with a volume of 7955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.72.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $51.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

