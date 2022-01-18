Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $90.73. 33,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,720. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.28. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $90.12.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

