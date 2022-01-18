Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

VXF stock opened at $173.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.15. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.11 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

