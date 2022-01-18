Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $90.65

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $90.65 and last traded at $90.69, with a volume of 18699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.09.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average of $94.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.769 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 254,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

