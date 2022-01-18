Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 1.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $479,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.14. 22,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,880. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.28 and a 52-week high of $82.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

