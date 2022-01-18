Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.51

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.51 and last traded at $60.52, with a volume of 5954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average is $61.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

