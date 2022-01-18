Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 18.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,030. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $61.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

