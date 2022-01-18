Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 35.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 340,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,750 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $46,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.74. The stock had a trading volume of 71,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,350. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.22.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

