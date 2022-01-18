Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires 319 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,089,000 after acquiring an additional 81,578 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 63,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 10,132 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,111,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,467,000 after buying an additional 101,611 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $135.87 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $138.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.82. The company has a market cap of $240.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 134.29%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

