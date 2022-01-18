Vantage Consulting Group Inc Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Ford Motor stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,088 shares of company stock worth $2,345,456. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

