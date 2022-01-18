Vantage Consulting Group Inc Lowers Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT stock opened at $136.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

