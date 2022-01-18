Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 361 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 69,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.7% during the third quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 27,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 120,278 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $148.18 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.41. The company has a market cap of $234.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.45.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

