Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $37.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.43.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.