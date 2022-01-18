Vectorspace AI (VXV) Price Tops $3.48 on Exchanges

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be purchased for $3.48 or 0.00008237 BTC on major exchanges. Vectorspace AI has a total market capitalization of $135.30 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.49 or 0.00355905 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000144 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000211 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001099 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $425.46 or 0.01006222 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Vectorspace AI

Vectorspace AI (VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,847,396 coins. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

