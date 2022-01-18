Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.57.

VECO opened at $31.99 on Friday. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 94.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 45,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

