Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.98

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 38349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $774.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 7.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 14.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

