Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.29

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.29 and last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 38824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock valued at $145,664,138. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Veracyte by 84.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,471,000 after buying an additional 2,319,050 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,289 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,895 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 713,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 21,676.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after purchasing an additional 580,713 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

