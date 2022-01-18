VeriDocGlobal Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $516,641.00 (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. VeriDocGlobal has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $516,641.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriDocGlobal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.44 or 0.00364155 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000146 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008581 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001099 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.43 or 0.00989323 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003538 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal Profile

VDG is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,235,325,864 coins. The official website for VeriDocGlobal is www.veridocglobal.com . VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

VeriDocGlobal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriDocGlobal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriDocGlobal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

