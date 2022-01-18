Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,118 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

AFINP opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $27.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

