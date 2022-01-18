Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,449,000 after buying an additional 143,679 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 56.4% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 705,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,665,000 after buying an additional 254,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 62.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,274,000 after buying an additional 239,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 416,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,449,000 after buying an additional 32,880 shares in the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.65. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $91.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 80.02%. The firm had revenue of $381.52 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

In related news, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.31 per share, with a total value of $78,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,722 shares of company stock worth $1,754,753. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.