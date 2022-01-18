Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $215,000 Stock Position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,835 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ur-Energy worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $735,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ur-Energy by 33,421.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,421 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ur-Energy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,856,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,725 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ur-Energy by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 119,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on URG shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up previously from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Ur-Energy news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 66,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $96,912.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 628,267 shares of company stock worth $1,131,034. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of URG opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. Ur-Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $280.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

