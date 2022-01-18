Verity Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDLO. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

FDLO stock opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79.

