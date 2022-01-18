Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $343,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,353,000 after purchasing an additional 177,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $244.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $204.37 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.38 and its 200-day moving average is $246.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

