Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,075,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,098,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 64,533 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 79,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 47,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 400,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,744,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWN stock opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $54.01.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

