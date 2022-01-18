Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 88,425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the period.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.