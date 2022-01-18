Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,581 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6,405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.72. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $61.08 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.