Verizon Communications (VZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Verizon Communications to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.74. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Verizon Communications stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,961,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 893,345 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $106,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

