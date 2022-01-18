Verso Tops 24 Hour Volume of $150,042.00 (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Verso has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $150,042.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verso has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Verso coin can now be bought for $0.0548 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verso alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00058981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00069330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.90 or 0.07487645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,514.60 or 1.00147092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00067180 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007625 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.