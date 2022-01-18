Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives $30.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DSP shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. decreased their price target on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.69 million and a P/E ratio of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

