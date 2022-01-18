Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) PT Raised to C$23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:VITFF traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.31. 30,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,610. Victoria Gold has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $18.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

