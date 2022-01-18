Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.66. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $33.53 on Monday. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Victory Capital by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $106,631,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dennis Policarpo purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $259,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028. Corporate insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 19.10%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

