Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,075 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Research were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in National Research by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 489,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,447,000 after acquiring an additional 173,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Research by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,439,000 after purchasing an additional 127,129 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of National Research during the second quarter worth $1,062,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of National Research by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of National Research by 85.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,184 shares in the last quarter. 43.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRC opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $972.41 million, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.71. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 48.54%. The firm had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 118,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $5,034,699.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 249,652 shares of company stock worth $10,995,396 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

