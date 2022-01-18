Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the second quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 47.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 8.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 78,357.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

QNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $881.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $818,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

