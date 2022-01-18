Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $391,000 Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,699,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 88.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 102,282 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AAON by 57.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 46,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AAON by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AAON by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,383,000 after acquiring an additional 40,207 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAON. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average is $70.50. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $83.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 0.56.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is 28.79%.

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $287,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,306 shares of company stock worth $2,770,287. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

