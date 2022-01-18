Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,694 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KTB opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

