Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 349.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 96,637 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 31,806 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 238,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.69%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.