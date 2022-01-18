Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 98.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959,578 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,680,000 after buying an additional 436,008 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,253,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,332,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,797,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,346,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,202,000 after buying an additional 192,183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $34.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

