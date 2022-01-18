Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 190 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at $167,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MXL opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

