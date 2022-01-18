VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Down 33.5% in December

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the December 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of VSMV opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $42.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 398,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 72,098 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 7,251.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 396,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 391,587 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,454,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

